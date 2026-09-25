Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Ramandeep Yadav, who played Rajjo in ‘Raakh’ and is now seen as Kinnu in ‘Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot’, said he is grateful for the opportunity to explore a character that is markedly different from his previous role. He added that actors constantly seek variation to showcase their range.

Talking about taking on different roles at the start of his career to avoid getting pigeonholed, Ramandeep told IANS: “As an actor, you want to do different things. And obviously, when you have done the work of one zone, you want to see what variations you can put on in the market. That I can do different things.”

He says it is “very difficult to get that opportunity.”

Ramandeep added: “Like you have done the character of one zone, people wait. That I have to do something different, I will not do the work of the same zone. I am very grateful that I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo.”

The actor said that as an actor, he wants to be able to show his capabilities.

“And it is not that I do not want to do the work of the night zone. I want to do it. And that is the challenge for me that what freshness I am able to add in it. But yes, different things, as an artist, you always want to do different things,” Ramandeep said.

He went on to express his desire to showcase his romantic side on screen as well.

The horror-comedy series brings together ancient folklore, haunted mysteries and adventure. The show also features stars Asha Negi as Ali and Vishal Vashishtha as Baba.

Set against the mysterious world of Central Indian folklore, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” follows Alisha “Ali” Nigam, a sharp, science-driven neuropsychology expert, whose search for her missing father pulls her into a world of supernatural mysteries.

The 40-episode series premiered on September 11 on JioHotstar.

Ramandeep became an overnight sensation with his work in Raakh, where he played the soft-spoken pickpocket Rajjo, who gradually descends into one of the show's most unsettling characters.

Raakh is a crime thriller television series starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, and Aamir Bashir. It was inspired by the Ranga–Billa case; the series depicts the abduction of two siblings and the police investigation into their disappearance.

--IANS

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