Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) After unveiling Ranbir Kapoor’s intense first look, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now introduced Alia Bhatt’s character from Love & War, by dropping an official poster of the actress revealing her look from the movie for the first time.

The actress appears to be stepping into a glamorous cabaret avatar for the much-awaited period drama.

Bhansali Productions shared the new poster featuring Alia in a dramatic, stage-ready look. Dressed in a wine red sequinned outfit donning a cropped blouse and flowing skirt along with a bunch of feathers, giving it a quintessential cabaret dancer look, Alia can be seen seated against an elaborate backdrop of red curtains and sparkling lights.

With Alia's styling and theatrical presentation, it evokes memories of the iconic cabaret numbers associated with legendary performer Helen from the 70s era of Bollywood.

Alongside the poster, the production house wrote: “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies!”

The reveal comes a day after the makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's first look from the film. Ranbir was seen in a retro avatar, seated behind the wheel of a vintage car, sporting slicked-back hair, sunglasses and a moustache. His composed appearance was contrasted by a bloodied arm and a bullet mark on his shirt, hinting at the film's war backdrop.

Ranbir's poster carried the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” and confirmed that Love & War will arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027. Alia had also shared Ranbir's first look on her social media account with the caption, “Hey Handsome.. Love & War in cinemas, January 21,2027.”

Love & War brings together Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing and producing the project.

–IANS

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