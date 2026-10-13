Indian-American City Councilmember to face LA Mayor during only live debate

Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) Indian-American City Councilmember Nithya Raman will face Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday in the only live televised debate of the mayoral race, going in with an 11-point lead in a recent poll, even as a third of voters remain undecided.

It comes as voters have already received their mail-in ballots, and just three weeks before Election Day on November 3.

Homelessness, housing affordability, public safety, economic development and the city's preparations for the 2028 Olympics are expected to be among the topics, LAist reported.

A poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found Raman favoured by 39 per cent of likely voters, compared with 28 per cent for Bass.

The poll found 33 per cent of likely voters undecided.

The online survey of 2,150 likely city voters was conducted from September 15 to 20 and has a margin of error of about 3 percentage points, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The poll was taken before ballots went out.

Among likely Latino voters, Raman led Bass 45 per cent to 21 per cent, with 34 per cent undecided, according to the same survey.

Bass has criticised the poll, saying she does not see Raman as the frontrunner, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

Both candidates are Democrats. The two were longtime allies until Raman entered the race on the last day of filing in February.

Raman had publicly endorsed Bass at the start of the year, then launched her own bid weeks later, saying the city "can't seem to manage the basics," the Los Angeles Times reported.

She placed second behind Bass in the June primary, ahead of former reality television star Spencer Pratt. Most Pratt voters have not chosen a runoff candidate, the Times said, a key reason for the high share of undecided voters.

The contest has turned bitter in recent days over the city's police department.

If elected, Raman, 45, would be the first Indian-American mayor of Los Angeles, the second most populous US city.

She was born in India and moved to the US as a child, and was first elected to the City Council in 2020.

Raman's bid is among several by Indian-American candidates seeking historic firsts in the November 3 elections.

Los Angeles mayoral elections are nonpartisan. When no candidate wins a majority in the June primary, the top two finishers advance to a runoff in November.

--IANS

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