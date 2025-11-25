November 25, 2025 5:56 AM हिंदी

Ram Temple flag-hoisting: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya praises PM Modi, slams Rahul-Akhilesh absence

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, on Monday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming participation in the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday, and commenting on recent political developments in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Mourning the death of Dharmendra, the seer told IANS said the legendary actor's passing was a deep loss to Indian cinema.

"May god give them peace," he said, praying for peace to the departed soul.

Speaking about the November 25 flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where PM Modi will be present, Rambhadracharya remarked on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav not visiting the temple.

"If they did not have obeisance then it is his misfortune, and if PM Modi did then it is his good fortune."

Commenting on the NDA's recent poll victory in Bihar, the seer said voters had risen above caste politics.

"The people of Bihar have risen above casteism; they know whom to vote for," he said, adding that the mandate reflected political maturity.

On the political outlook for Uttar Pradesh, the seer expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"BJP will win again in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 Assembly polls," he asserted.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign visits, Rambhadracharya maintained restraint, saying, "I don't want to comment on anyone's personal affairs."

However, he delivered a strong critique of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, calling for its abolition.

He said that caste-based distinctions did not exist in ancient scriptures.

"The political leaders created this issue. According to me, there should be no reservations also on caste," he added.

Backing Prime Minister Modi’s recent remark that the Congress had turned into a "Maoist Muslim League party", the seer said, "PM has said it right."

On Sonia Gandhi presenting the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize to former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet -- who had criticised the abrogation of Article 370 -- he said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) is not Indian. She is the wife of an Indian leader. I respect her but I cannot comment as she is not Indian."

--IANS

sas/khz

