Ram Temple embezzlement probe: Dozens of staff quizzed; SIT intensifies probe

Lucknow, June 19 (IANS) Stepping up its probe into the Ram Temple embezzlement row, the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to quiz Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav again on Friday and expand the ambit of the investigation, including scanning of documents pertaining to gold and silver offerings at the temple and also bringing land records of the accused under the scanner.

Ram Shankar Yadav is one of the key suspects in the alleged misappropriation of funds at Ram Temple, over allegations that he diverted temple funds to the tune of Rs 50 crore for building a lavish home. His alleged links with Ram Temple Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai added fuel to the controversy.

The SIT team, continuing its probe for the fifth day on Friday, will question Yadav and also cross-verify his statements with the documents collected from him so far.

Till now, the SIT has questioned a dozen key figures and relevant staff members of the temple, pertaining to alleged embezzlement of donations.

A detailed examination of documented records of ‘chadawa’ (offerings) including jewellery and ornaments is also under process. The SIT team is seeking to establish a link between the actual quantity of jewellery and offerings received at the temple with their corresponding paper records.

Based on the gaps between donations in the form of gold, jewellery and their record with the temple authorities, the SIT would conclude on the alleged lapses and irregularities, that will give a peek into the scale of embezzlement.

The three-member SIT team was formed by the Yogi Adityanath government to carry out a detailed probe into missing donations at Ayodhya’s famed Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The controversy first stemmed from local media reports about irregularities in ‘chadawa’ collections, but gained national spotlight after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed theft of crores of unaccounted donations and sought a judicial probe into the matter.

The formation of SIT further gave credence to the charges of misappropriation of temple funds.

--IANS

mr/dpb