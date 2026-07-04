Ram temple donation theft case: Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati seeks Sanatan Board, impartial probe

Dwarka (Gujarat), July 4 (IANS) Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati of the Shree Dwarka Shardapeeth has strongly condemned the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, describing it as not merely a financial crime but a grave betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.

The Shankaracharya said that donations offered at the feet of Lord Ram become divine wealth. Any misappropriation or theft of such offerings constitutes a serious religious offence and an attack on the sentiments of crores of Ram bhaktas (devotees).

He demanded a thorough, impartial and fearless investigation, warning that lower-level employees should not be made scapegoats while those truly responsible are shielded.

Swami Sadanand Saraswati criticised the current system of temple administration, stating that governments often lack a proper understanding of Sanatan Dharma and scriptures.

He noted that sacred sites such as Ayodhya are treated as tourist destinations rather than centres of spiritual faith and penance.

“The government’s role is to provide facilities, not to manage religious rituals,” he asserted.

The seer highlighted what he described as the discriminatory nature of government interference, pointing out that no such control exists over mosques, churches or gurudwaras.

He called for the formation of an independent “Sanatan Board” to manage Hindu temples and suggested the creation of a guiding religious council comprising Shankaracharyas from the four peeths and respected saints to ensure proper oversight.

Emphasising transparency, the Shankaracharya urged the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to release a detailed white paper on all donations and expenditures.

He proposed five mandatory principles for managing temple funds: digital and written records of every donation; annual independent audits; public disclosure of income and expenditure; joint supervision by religious leaders and financial experts; and a clear explanation of every expense to devotees.

He advised against commercialising the darshan experience at the Ram Mandir, stressing that temples must remain centres of devotion and service, not business enterprises.

While acknowledging that individuals may err, he reminded devotees that the sanctity of Ram Janmabhoomi and Sanatan Dharma remains eternal.

Swami Sadanand Saraswati also said that his concern is neither political nor directed against any individual, but solely towards the protection of dharma, truth and public faith.

He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure swift justice so that the glory of Lord Ram and the trust of devotees are upheld.

--IANS

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