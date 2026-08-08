National Rural Livelihoods Mission aims to create women entrepreneurs in Kashmir

Pulwama, Aug 8 (IANS) In a shining example of women-led entrepreneurship, a Self-Help Group at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, has established a successful Food Service Enterprise (FSE) with support from National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), turning a livelihood initiative into a promising business venture.

The initiative is not only helping women earn a respectable income but is also creating employment opportunities for others, demonstrating how targeted support under NRLM can transform rural women into confident entrepreneurs and employment generators.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Rural Development Department (RDD) Secretary, said that the National Rural Livelihoods Mission has given a "new ray of hope" to women residing in rural areas.

"A Food Service Enterprise (FSE) has been established in Pulwama district. Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) had signed an MoU with Kudumbashree - National Resource Organisation (NRO), who have expertise in these. Similar FSEs have been established in 12 more districts and we aim to do so in 20 districts. Members of women Self Help Groups will manage these food outlets," Asad added.

The RDD Secretary added: "Our objective is that these women should not remain restrained to being earning members of SHGs but also become 'Lakhpati Didis' through these."

JKRLM Mission Director Shubhra Sharma said that the efforts of JKRLM is to economically empower the village women.

"Efforts are made to create different livelihood sources for them so that the women are economically empowered. The Food Service Enterprise has been established here for that," she told IANS.

She noted that there are villages having minimum to zero connectivity with no source of transportation.

"Under Ajeevika Gramin Express Yojana we have given cars to women, whose inauguration was done by Secretary Sir," she said.

Moreover, Shubhra Sharma mentioned that all kinds of assistance are extended to village women and those who are part of the SHGs, including financial inclusion, credit linkage, creating livelihoods and inculcating confidence among them.

"The JKRLM works for all of them and as a result of that these women are confidently carrying out their work," she added.

A beneficiary who got to work at the Food Service Enterprise in Pulwama, said that they have been given Rs 25,000 under the mission to start the business.

--IANS

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