Jaunpur’s women lead flag-making drive ahead of Independence Day

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 8 (IANS) As Independence Day approaches, women from rural self-help groups (SHGs) in UP’s Jaunpur are playing a key role in the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by stitching the national flag for households across the district.

Under the Centre-sponsored National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), around 300 women associated with 62 self-help groups have taken up the task of manufacturing flags for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ campaigns.

The district has been given a target of preparing 5 lakh national flags. Women belonging to SHGs across different blocks are working to complete the order ahead of Independence Day.

Vijaylaxmi Maurya, a member of Bajrang Self-Help Group, said her group has been assigned a target of stitching 17,000 flags. More than 10 women from the group are involved in the work, which has also provided them with an additional source of income.

“By taking up this work, I am able to earn around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000,” Maurya said.

Officials said the initiative is not only helping the administration meet its flag-production target but is also creating livelihood opportunities for rural women.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Pratap Singh said the district has been given a target of producing 5 lakh flags this year. The work is primarily being carried out through cluster-level self-help groups.

“We are working to achieve the target given by the government under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” Singh said.

According to officials, cluster-level organisations receive around Rs 20 for preparing each flag, while the women working through self-help groups are expected to earn around Rs 2 to Rs 3 per flag, depending on the work arrangement.

With thousands of flags being stitched by women across Jaunpur, the campaign has become more than a national celebration, say officials. For the participating women, it is also an opportunity to contribute to the Independence Day festivities while earning an income through their collective efforts, they added.

--IANS

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