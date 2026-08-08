MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls on Cote d’Ivoire President, discusses growing partnership

Abidjan, Aug 8 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Saturday called on Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership, as the former has travelled to the West African nation to participate in its 66th Independence Day celebrations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Discussed the growing India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

"Look forward to further strengthening our longstanding friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse areas," he added.

On Friday, he attended the Independence Day celebrations and conveyed that India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d’Ivoire.

"Warm greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Cote d’Ivoire on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day. India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d’Ivoire and remains committed to further strengthening our close and multifaceted partnership. May Cote d’Ivoire continue to progress on the path of peace, progress and prosperity," MoS Singh wrote on X.

"It is a privilege for the Indian Armed Forces marching contingent to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan. Their presence reflects the deepening bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two countries," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire noted that the Indian Army's marching contingent arrived on an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 aircraft and participated in a ‘spectacular’ military parade.

The contingent was commanded by Major Sandeep Dhillon and comprised 60 officers and other ranks of the regiment of Artillery.

"The invitation to the Indian marching contingent by the Ivorian government is a testament to the growing Defence cooperation between India and Cote d’Ivoire," stated the embassy.

–IANS

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