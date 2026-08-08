August 08, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls on Cote d’Ivoire President, discusses growing partnership

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls on Cote d’Ivoire President, discusses growing partnership

Abidjan, Aug 8 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Saturday called on Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership, as the former has travelled to the West African nation to participate in its 66th Independence Day celebrations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Discussed the growing India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

"Look forward to further strengthening our longstanding friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse areas," he added.

On Friday, he attended the Independence Day celebrations and conveyed that India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d’Ivoire.

"Warm greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Cote d’Ivoire on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day. India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d’Ivoire and remains committed to further strengthening our close and multifaceted partnership. May Cote d’Ivoire continue to progress on the path of peace, progress and prosperity," MoS Singh wrote on X.

"It is a privilege for the Indian Armed Forces marching contingent to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan. Their presence reflects the deepening bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two countries," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire noted that the Indian Army's marching contingent arrived on an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 aircraft and participated in a ‘spectacular’ military parade.

The contingent was commanded by Major Sandeep Dhillon and comprised 60 officers and other ranks of the regiment of Artillery.

"The invitation to the Indian marching contingent by the Ivorian government is a testament to the growing Defence cooperation between India and Cote d’Ivoire," stated the embassy.

–IANS

ksk/uk

LATEST NEWS

US Vice President Vance dials PM Modi, discusses strategic partnership

US Vice President Vance dials PM Modi, discusses strategic partnership

'Healthy competition is motivating youngsters': Kanpur Superstars owner Lalwani on transformative impact of the UPT20 League

'Healthy competition is motivating youngsters': Kanpur Superstars owner Lalwani on transformative impact of the UPT20 League

Jimmy Neesham joins Glasgow Cosmic for inaugural edition of ETPL (Credit: ETPL)

Jimmy Neesham joins Glasgow Cosmic for inaugural edition of ETPL

Pakistan cricketers return from unsanctioned Zambia league, face two-year PCB ban

Pakistan cricketers return from unsanctioned Zambia league, face two-year PCB ban

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls on Cote d’Ivoire President, discusses growing partnership

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls on Cote d’Ivoire President, discusses growing partnership

National Rural Livelihoods Mission aims to create women entrepreneurs in Kashmir

National Rural Livelihoods Mission aims to create women entrepreneurs in Kashmir

Priyanka Chopra hops on the 'Kinda Chic” trend'

Priyanka Chopra hops on the 'Kinda Chic” trend'

Jaunpur’s women lead flag-making drive ahead of Independence Day

Jaunpur’s women lead flag-making drive ahead of Independence Day

Durand Cup: NorthEast United extend their unbeaten streak with a comfortable win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Durand Cup: NorthEast United extend their unbeaten streak with a comfortable win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC go top of group E with a dominant win over Mumbay FC (Credit: Durand Cup)

Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC go top of group E with a dominant win over Mumbay FC