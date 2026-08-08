August 08, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Jimmy Neesham joins Glasgow Cosmic for inaugural edition of ETPL

Jimmy Neesham joins Glasgow Cosmic for inaugural edition of ETPL (Credit: ETPL)

Glasgow, Aug 8 (IANS) Glasgow Cosmic have announced the signing of New Zealand international all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), strengthening their squad with a proven match-winner ahead of the tournament.

Neesham, known for his explosive batting and handy medium pace, brings significant international experience to the franchise, having represented New Zealand across formats and featured in major global tournaments including the ICC Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old all-rounder has built a reputation as a game-changer in the shortest format, with his ability to accelerate in the death overs and deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball. He has also been a consistent performer in T20 leagues around the world.

Welcoming Neesham to the side, Matthew Hayden, co-owner of Glasgow Cosmic said, “Jimmy Neesham is a proven match-winner whose all-round ability and experience make him a valuable addition to Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural ETPL season.”

Glasgow Cosmic team principal CEO Rashid Ali Khan added, “Jimmy brings great balance and energy to the squad. His presence will be a big boost for us this season.”

Glasgow Cosmic, one of the founding franchises of the ETPL, has been assembling a strong squad featuring international stars and emerging talent as part of its vision to build a competitive and globally appealing team.

The European T20 Premier League is set to be a landmark tournament aimed at expanding the footprint of cricket across Europe, bringing together top international players and local talent in a franchise-based format.

With Neesham’s inclusion, Glasgow Cosmic further bolsters its lineup as it prepares to make a strong statement in the league’s first edition.

--IANS

hs/

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