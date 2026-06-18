June 18, 2026 8:27 PM हिंदी

Ram Temple donation row: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das calls for strict action against guilty

Ram Temple donation row: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das calls for strict action against guilty

Ayodhya, June 18 (IANS) Amid the controversy surrounding irregularities in handling donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Thursday called for an impartial and time-bound investigation and also demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged misappropriation of temple funds.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor to Ram Temple Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das made this demand, ahead of latter's birth anniversary celebrations, starting from June 19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to arrive in Ayodhya on Friday, where the Ram Katha will mark the beginning of the week-long celebrations.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, speaking to IANS, said that questions naturally arise when individuals who once travelled by bicycle are seen driving expensive vehicles.

He added that such a situation raises serious doubts and only a fair probe can clarify the whole picture.

The Mahant, reminiscing about his involvement in the Ram Mandir movement, said that the primary purpose behind such campaigns is patriotism and this forms the basic principle on which thousands of people come together and unite for a larger cause.

Regarding the allegations of embezzlement of funds, gathered in form of 'chadhava' (offerings) to God, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das sought strict action and also expressed confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Chief Minister's instructions will identify and punish the culprits.

He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would himself want no leniency against those, who sullied the name of Ram Mandir with their vile act.

Sharing details about spate of donations during the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das added that large amounts of donations -- in form of cheques, gold, silver and expensive gifts -- were received by the Temple trust and complete honesty and transparency was observed in maintaining the records.

It was after lodging of a police complaint in the alleged scam, a three-member SIT comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan was formed to probe the damaging charges.

The controversy emanated from local media reports about 'chadhava' going missing from the temple records.

The matter got amplified and shot to national limelight after the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue, saying that crores of rupees going missing in form of donations was 'extremely sensitive' for the devotees and shameful for the temple trust.

--IANS

mr/khz

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