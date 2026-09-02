Ram Mandir Trust overhaul: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is first CEO, Govind Dev Giri becomes General Secretary (Ld)

Ayodhya, Sep 2 (IANS) Effecting a major administrative overhaul, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and elevated Swami Govind Dev Giri as the General Secretary.

Additionally, Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav were appointed as the new trustees, filling three vacant positions within the Trust.

The Ram Temple Trust approved the fresh appointments during the high-profile deliberations, including that of Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra's appointment, after considering the recommendations of the committee formed to select the temple's first CEO, from a pool of more than 5,000 candidates.

The Trust members in its presser, soon after appointments, hailed the Air Force veteran's more than 39 years of distinguished career in the service and reaffirmed belief in his extensive leadership experience, which will now move from military command to institutional responsibility.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and served as the Commander during Operation Sindoor -- India's befitting response to Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack.

The CEO will have his hands full with numerous tasks, as he will be the point person for making the administration and financial management of temple more organised and robust.

Temple management, security, staff administration, devotee facilities, and coordination among various departments and agencies will be among his primary responsibilities.

Swami Govind Dev Giri has been entrusted with the role of General Secretary, while Mahesh Bhagchandka will take charge as the Temple trust Treasurer.

The Trustees commended Krishna Mohan, the internal General Secretary for shouldering the responsibilities, during the difficult and challenging two-month period.

Among the three new members, who were appointed to the Trust included Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav.

The 68-year-old Mahesh Bhagchandka is a businessman and social worker. Based in New Delhi, he is author of the book 'Hindutva Ke Purodha' (Proponent of Hindutva). He participated in the rituals as 'Yajman' (host/patron) during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (groundbreaking) and 'Pran-Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He has also been associated with the initiative to install 'Shri Ram Stambhs' (pillars) at 292 sacred pilgrimage sites linked to the 'Shri Ram Van Gaman Yatra' (Lord Ram's exile journey). He is a member of the executive committee of the World Hindu Economic Forum.

Madan Mohan Pandey is a 74-year-old law graduate and advocate. A resident of Ayodhya Cantonment, Pandey represented 'Shri Ram Lalla Virajman' and Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das in the High Court and the Supreme Court regarding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case from 1990 to 2019. He has served as the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh for six years. He is also the Vice President of the 'Shri Hari Satsang Samiti' and a patron of the 'Kathakar Yojana Prashikshan Kendra' (Storyteller Training Centre) in Ayodhya.

Nirmala Yadav is a 66-year-old educationist. She holds a Master's degree and a PhD in Hindi and Sanskrit. She served as a college principal for 19 years and is now retired. She has also been involved in evaluating PhD theses and MA answer scripts. She served as a member of the university's Executive Council for 15 years.

--IANS

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