Ram Gopal Varma interprets Ram, Ravan and Jatayu in his take on 'Ramayana: Part 1'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has spoken about the interpretation of Ramayana: Part 1, highlighting Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ram, Yash's character and Anupam Kher's sequence as Jatayu.

He reflected on the film's treatment of grief, power and sacrifice, while taking a swipe at those criticising the ambitious cinematic project.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, RGV called “Ramayana” a devotional force.

“The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness.”

RGV said that every frame carries the “weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power.”

“The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it.”

RGV added: “You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita’s abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition.”

RGV explained Yash’s role.

“He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts.”

Talking about Anupam Kher’s performance as Jatayu, he added: “ @AnupamPkher in Jatayu’s interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice.”

“That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER.”

--IANS

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