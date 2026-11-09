China extends suspension of 24 pc tariffs on US imports, port fees

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) China has extended the suspension of an additional 24 per cent tariff on imports from the United States for two months and prolonged the suspension of special port fees on US-linked vessels, while maintaining the existing 10 per cent tariff on affected goods.

The 24 per cent additional tariff on US imports will remain suspended for two months from 1:01 pm GMT on November 10, 2026, and the suspension of special port fees on US-linked ships has been extended until January 10, 2027, according to multiple reports citing China's finance ministry.

China will also continue to suspend its probe into shipping and shipbuilding supply chain security, the reports said.

The moves follow a September summit in Washington between the leaders of China and the United States, after which both sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff reductions. The package covers nearly $17 billion worth of US agricultural goods imported by China in 2024, although the proposal has yet to be finalised.

The tariff suspensions have been extended to implement the "outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the ‌heads of state of China and the United States", ‌the reports cited the State Council's tariffs panel.

China has "noted that the ‌US side has repeatedly stated that it intends to use Section 301 tariffs to replace the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) that have been held invalid by judicial rulings."

China will "closely follow subsequent measures taken by the US side and will, as appropriate, adjust relevant tariff countermeasures ‌in light of developments," it added.

In its October 2026 World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the IMF said Chinese exports to the United States fell 22 per cent between February 2025 and January 2026, while American exports to China declined 25 per cent during the same period.

The current global tariff measures targeting Chinese goods represent not a bilateral spat between Washington and Beijing but a broader trade war between China and much of the rest of the world, a report said in September.

The report from Defense.info highlighted a proposed joint statement at a recent G20 finance ministers’ meeting, calling on countries with “excessive and persistent external surpluses” to remove the distortions producing them.

—IANS

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