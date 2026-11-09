Malaika Arora shares adorable childhood pictures of son Arhaan Khan on his birthday: ‘Love you the mostest’

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son Arhaan Khan.

She shared a series of adorable childhood pictures of him on social media. Taking to Instagram, Malaika posted some throwback photographs capturing precious moments from Arhaan's childhood. Along with the pictures, she expressed her love for her son and wished him on his special day.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ain’t no mountain high enuf to climb ….. my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest @iamarhaankhan.” Malaika posted a carousel of photographs capturing some precious moments from Arhaan's growing-up years. The first picture features a younger Malaika posing with little Arhaan. The following photographs offer a glimpse of his childhood days. She also shared a picture of a birthday cake, followed by a recent selfie featuring the mother-son duo.

Arhaan's father, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, also marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt birthday message for his son. Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz posted a heartwarming picture in which he is seen kissing Arhaan on the cheek. The photograph captured a sweet father-son moment as he showered his son with love on his special day.

For the caption, the doting father wrote, “Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me. Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude.”

“Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always,” he added.

Arhaan is Malaika's son with her former husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The former couple got married in 1998 and parted ways in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son.

--IANS

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