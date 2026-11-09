November 09, 2026 3:15 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Police officer killed, wife injured in armed attack outside home in Sindh

Pakistan: Police officer killed, wife injured in armed attack outside home in Sindh (File Image)

Islamabad, Nov 9 (IANS) A police personnel was killed and his wife was injured after armed assailants targeted them outside their home in Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Pakistan's Sindh province. It marked the second time that a police personnel from the same family was killed, local media reported on Monday.

Inspector Javed Abro and his wife were having tea outside their house when two armed assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire on the couple before escaping from the spot, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Abro suffered multiple bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital. His wife was seriously injured in the incident but her condition was later reported to be out of danger.

Following the attack, police teams reached at the site of the incident and started collecting forensic evidence. According to preliminary findings, two suspects were riding the motorcycle, one of whom got off and fired five to six shots at the couple, The Express Tribune reported.

Karachi AIG Azad Khan said Abro had not told him about receiving death threats. However, police sources revealed that the inspector had allegedly been receiving threats for some time.

In August last year, Abro's brother, Mohammad Khan Abro, was killed outside his home while he was coming back from the court.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting Pakistani law enforcement personnel, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In September, three traffic police personnel were killed after their mobile van was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Wazirabad Bazaar area of Tank district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a senior police official.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that three traffic police personnel died on the spot after their mobile van came under attack by armed men, Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported. He said that armed men had taken away the police vehicle, which was later recovered. He said that two passers-by were injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment.

--IANS

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