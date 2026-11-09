November 09, 2026 3:11 PM हिंदी

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for fight against 'dimagi naxals', says anti-national forces must be countered democratically

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for fight against 'dimagi naxals', says anti-national forces must be countered democratically (IANS File)

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called for a democratic and constitutional fight against what he described as "Dimagi Naxals", accusing them of encouraging anarchist elements and working against India's growth and development.

Pradhan made the remarks after arriving at the residence of JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, where he also spoke about the Diwali celebrations and the upcoming Chhath festival in Bihar.

"Deepawali was celebrated with great enthusiasm. Bihar is now preparing to celebrate Chhath Puja. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both Bihar and India are reaching new heights of development," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's Diwali celebrations with security personnel, Pradhan said the country had witnessed how the Prime Minister celebrated the festival with paramilitary and security forces in Bastar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed his yearly ritual of celebrating Diwali with security personnel and spent time at the CoBRA operation base in Karanpur, in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Sunday.

Union Minister, reacting on 'Dimagi Naxals' remarks, said that they are promoting anarchy and opposing the country's development and urged people to unite democratically against such forces.

"These are the people who give birth to anarchist elements in the country. The people of the nation have to come together against them. These elements that are against the growth and development of India have to be removed. Any forces that act against the interests of the nation should be fought and given a befitting reply," he said.

Describing those allegedly seeking to spread anarchy as "Dimagi Naxals", the Union Minister said they must be confronted through democratic and constitutional means.

"The people who want to spread anarchy are 'Dimagi Naxals' and have to be fought against democratically and constitutionally. The Prime Minister is right about this," Pradhan said.

His remarks came amid a political debate over the use of the term "Dimagi Naxal" and the need to counter forces allegedly working against national interests.

--IANS

sud/mr

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