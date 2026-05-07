May 07, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' edit locked; film ready for massive premieres, say makers

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' edit locked; film ready for massive premieres, say makers (Photo Credit: Peddi/X)

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film's edit had been locked.

The makers of the film, using its official handle on X, announced, "The #PEDDI Edit has been locked! All set and ready for massive premieres from JUNE 3rd 2026. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON June 4th. #GetReadyForPeddi."

A week ago, ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for the film, had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his X timeline in the early hours of May 1, cinematographer Rathnavelu wrote, "It’s a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan ! #Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we’ve created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

On his Instagram page, he wrote, "Working with Ram Charan has been nothing short of inspiring — not just a phenomenal actor who brings fire and finesse to every frame, but also a genuinely warm and a truly reliable friend off screen. On this last day of shoot with him , I carry back not just great visuals, but great memories. Here’s to the magic we created together — and to many more journeys ahead."

IANS had reported on April 29 that the unit was in the process of shooting the last song for the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that the number would be a sensational special song featuring Ram Charan. They had also gone on to claim that the song, which was shot in Hyderabad, would contain a surprise element for audiences.

A source had said, "The tune, the dance, the granduer set and a surprise in it will make the audience go berserk. The song, that has been set to tune by A R Rahman, will be another sure-shot chartbuster."

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

--IANS

mkr/

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