Ram Charan's 'Peddi' cinematographer Rathnavelu says he is overwhelmed by the love coming his way

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) One of India's top cinematographers Rathnavelu, who is the man responsible for the brilliant visuals in the recently released song 'Chikiri Chikiri' from actor Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi', has now penned a post expressing gratitude for all the love and appreciation coming his way from fans and audiences.

On Monday, the ace cinematographer took to his X timeline to express happiness and gratitude.

He wrote, "Feeling truly humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation coming my way.Thank you each and everyone for embracing #chikiri chikiri and the visuals with such warmth. Your support means a lot. @AlwaysRamCharan #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @AlwaysJani @vriddhicinemas."

It may be recalled that the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Peddi', featuring actors Ram Charan in the lead, on Friday released the foot tapping romantic single 'Chikiri Chikiri' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The foottapping number, which has been set to tune by A R Rahman, has lyrics by Balaji and is sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ram Charan was seen unleashing his signature dance flair, perfectly synced to Rahman’s infectious and high-voltage composition in the number. The beat radiated energy, and the number delivered a full-blown visual and musical feast.

Needless to say, the number came in for much appreciation from fans who lauded Ram Charan for his dancing skills, A R Rahman for his music and Rathnavelu for its visuals.

Interestingly, director Buchi Babu Sana had only recently disclosed the meaning of the title 'Chikiri'. The director, during a conversation with music director A R Rahman, had said, "The men in the hero's village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins."

Meanwhile, sources say that the team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. Janhvi Kapoor plays a character called Achiyyamma in the film. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi promises' a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the editing.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

