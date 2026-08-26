August 26, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh quits coffee, says ‘my body was not consulted about’

Rakul Preet Singh quits coffee, says ‘my body was not consulted about’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh gave a glimpse into her life after giving up caffeine. She shared a humorous take on her decision to quit coffee.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ shared a video of herself lying on a bed. The clip carried the text, “Watch me transform after giving up caffeine.” She paired the post with a witty caption that read, “Apparently, quitting coffee was a decision my body was not consulted about.” With her post, Rakul appeared to highlight the struggle of staying away from caffeine, especially for those who are used to their regular cup of coffee.

The video begins with Rakul looking energetic and laughing. However, after “quitting caffeine,” she shows her hilarious “transformation” by lying on a bed and appearing visibly irritated.

Rakul Preet Singh often shares snippets of her personal and professional life on social media. From sharing stunning photoshoot pictures to giving a glimpse into her life with husband Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul often gives a peek into her life through her social media posts.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Rakul recently gave a glimpse into her professional and personal bond with Jackky Bhagnani. She revealed that their partnership is fuelled by constant laughter and endless conversations about food. The actress shared a series of pictures with Jackky in a collaborative social media post. Reflecting on their equation, she said their shared synergy makes building something exciting together as a couple a truly rewarding experience.

“People ask us what it’s like working together. The answer? Half the time we’re discussing work, the other half we’re laughing and discussing what to eat. It’s fun because I feel our synergy is aligned. Building a life together is one thing. Building something you’re both excited about is a whole different experience,” Rakul wrote as the caption.

Work-wise, Rakul will next be seen playing Surpanakha in 'Ramayana' by Nitesh Tiwari.

--IANS

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