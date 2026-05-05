Rakul Preet Singh on ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Easier when you work with friends

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about reuniting with actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Mudassar Aziz for “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” and said it's just easier when working with friends.

Rakul first worked with Ayushmann in the medical comedy-drama titled “Doctor G” in 2022. The film, which also stars Shefali Shah, revolves around Ayushmann’s character Uday, a struggling medical student interested in orthopaedics but ends up becoming a gynaecologist.

The actress worked with Aziz in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which featured actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film told the story of a divorced man, Ankur, who gets a second chance at love when his college crush re-enters his life. However, chaos ensues when his amnesiac former wife also returns.

Talking about working with the two again, she explained how the comfort shaped her experience on set.

Rakul said in a statement: “I think what felt different this time reuniting was that there was an ease of working because obviously it's not your first time and you know the way an actor or a director approaches the film and their scenes and I think that comfort and ease really helps in having a good time on set so absolutely yes familiarity does change your approach of as it makes it simpler and more fun and you know you're already friendly with everybody, so I think it's just easier when you work with friends.”

Alongside Rakul, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

The film is set in Prayagraj, where a wedding takes a chaotic turn when one decision leads to a chain of misunderstandings and comedic suspicion.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

The film will release on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

dc/