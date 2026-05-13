Rakul Preet Singh on how she deals with social media impact: You have to shut the noise

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared her views on the online criticism, trolling, and the impact of social media on actors.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Rakul said that being an actor, it is important to distance oneself from the constant chatter.

When asked about the impact of social media on an actor, the 'Runway 34' actress pointed out that if one lets them get affected by all that is written on the internet, they will not be able to do their work.

Rakul told IANS, “I think when you are newer and when you just start out, you get affected. Luckily, when I started out, social media wasn't so prominent."

She also pointed out that people have become extremely vocal on social media ever since the COVID-19 lockdown.

"This is only the last five years, and I think people have started having an opinion only through the pandemic. I think the last five, six years, when there was a lot of time and social media was around," she added.

"So, I feel that ultimately as an actor, you have to shut that noise and you have to distance yourself from the chatter. And just put your blinders on and work, and then disconnect. Because if you start getting affected by what everyone is saying on social media, then you will be a disaster," concluded Rakul.

Work-wise, Rakul will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do," along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi as the lead.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to reach the cinema halls on May 15.

--IANS

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