Piyush Goyal highlights export push, FTA progress and global investment talks

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday highlighted major achievements of the government in the past 10 days, such as export promotion initiatives, progress in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and discussions with global companies to strengthen manufacturing investments in India.

In a post on X, the minister stated that Assam’s One District One Product (ODOP) honey was exported to the US for the first time, while India and Canada successfully concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

He highlighted that the government engaged with global industry leaders from Airbus, L'Oréal Groupe, Carrier and LVMH to deepen investments and strengthen manufacturing in India.

According to the minister, the government also held key meetings to review the progress of India’s FTAs, export promotion strategies and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) approvals aimed at improving global market access for Indian agriculture and fisheries products.

Earlier in the month, the Commerce Ministry had announced the first-ever export of 20 metric tonnes of honey from Assam’s Baksa district to the US under the ODOP initiative, with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

According to the government, the initiative expected to improve income opportunities for local beekeepers and farmers while promoting value-added agricultural exports from Aspirational Districts.

Moreover, India and Canada recently concluded the second round of CEPA negotiations held here, covering discussions on trade in goods and services, intellectual property rights, rules of origin and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, among other areas.

In addition, the next round of CEPA negotiations between the two countries is scheduled to be held in Ottawa in July 2026.

Goyal said he held discussions with senior executives from LVMH and L'Oréal Groupe on expanding sourcing, manufacturing and exports from India.

The discussions with LVMH focused on strengthening manufacturing in India, promoting local talent and enhancing exports, while talks with L'Oréal explored opportunities in India’s beauty and personal care sector following the company’s recent investment plans in Hyderabad.

--IANS

ag/