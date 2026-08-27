Rakhis with PM Modi, CM Adhikari pictures highly demanded in Bengal's East Medinipur

East Medinipur, Aug 27 (IANS) A day ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan', shopkeepers in Kathi, located in West Bengal's East Midnapore, said on Thursday that the 'rakhis' carrying the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) symbol, have seen a spike in demand this year following the party's victory in the state Assembly polls earlier this year.

Shopkeeper Bijan Shahoo said that though the overall sale of 'rakhis' has not been up to the mark this year due to the flash floods in Nepal and other factors, "those carrying the pictures of PM Modiji, CM Suvendu da, (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi ji and the BJP's symbol, are witnessing increased demand".

Speaking to IANS, Shahoo said that the 'rakhis' are priced low at Rs 10-20.

"After BJP's victory (in the state), the 'rakhis' related to the party leaders have witnessed a surge in demand," he added.

Another shopkeeper, Milan Debnath echoed that after the Suvendu Adhikari-led government came to power in the state, "the saffron themed 'rakhis' are being demanded more by customers."

These particular 'rakhis 'have become a focal point of attraction in the markets of Kanthi and the wider East Medinipur district. The shifting political climate has now directly influenced this joyous festival celebrated by the common people.

At the shops near the Post Office crossing in Kanthi—located close to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's residence—similar political-themed 'rakhis' are displayed in neat, stacked rows, easily catching the eyes of shoppers. People have been gathering to have a look and, in many cases, buy these colourful and diverse 'rakhis'. The sales figures are notably impressive, shopkeepers said.

Alongside city residents, many buyers from the various gram panchayats and blocks surrounding the Kanthi region are also eagerly purchasing these 'rakhis'—particularly those featuring the image of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

This year, August 28 marks the celebration of 'Raksha Bandhan', a sacred festival symbolising the bond of love between siblings and fostering social harmony.

--IANS

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