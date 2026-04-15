April 16, 2026 1:05 AM हिंदी

Rakhi Sawant says she is in love with Raqesh Bapat

Rakhi Sawant says she is in love with Raqesh Bapat

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Reality star Rakhi Sawant made a revelation about her love life on Wednesday. The actress spoke with the media during her outing in the city, and said that she is in love. However, she clarified that it is a case of one-sided love.

She told the media, “I’ve fallen in love”. When asked if the person is Raqesh Bapat, the actress said, “In our Maharashtrian community, we don’t take the name of our men. But, don’t raise your hopes, it is one-sided”.

Raqesh Bapat gained early recognition with the TV drama ‘Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan’ and went on to appear in popular shows like ‘Qubool Hai’. He also worked in ‘Tum Bin’, which marked the directorial debut of Anubhav Sinha. The film gave him visibility among Hindi cinema audiences. Over the years, he built a steady career, often portraying composed and emotionally layered characters.

Raqesh also expanded his reach through reality television, notably participating in ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT, where his calm demeanor and personal life drew public attention. Beyond acting, he is a trained painter, having exhibited his artwork professionally, reflecting a quieter, introspective side of his personality. His journey reflects a balance between mainstream visibility and personal artistic pursuits, making him a distinctive presence in the Indian entertainment landscape.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is known for her explosive statements, and her natural affinity for controversies. She was recently mentioned by comedian Samay Raina on his special ‘Still Alive’ when he revealed that he only follows 2 people on Instagram, Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant as both of them were the only people, who reached out to him after his ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy spiralled. Last year, the comedian’s show drew extreme reactions from netizens after podcast Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark.

--IANS

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