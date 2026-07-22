Repeated adjournments in Rajya Sabha as impasse over student protests continues

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) On the third day of the session, the Rajya Sabha continued to face repeated disruptions, with multiple adjournments halting legislative business.

After an almost hour-long break, the Upper House of Parliament reassembled at noon on Wednesday, only for pandemonium to erupt as soon as Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh occupied the Chair.

The Deputy Chairman made repeated appeals to the members, stressing the sanctity of Question Hour.

He reminded the House that the nation had adopted a resolution ensuring that both Question Hour and Zero Hour would be conducted under any circumstances.

Recalling a key parliamentary milestone, he noted that upon completion of fifty years of India’s independence, Parliament had passed a resolution to uphold these proceedings without fail.

“These hours are members’ hours,” Harivansh Narayan Singh emphasised.

He urged lawmakers to imagine and respect the significant time, money, and labour invested by officials in preparing detailed answers to the questions raised by members.

The Deputy Chairman repeatedly called for order, pleading with the House to allow smooth conduct of Question Hour and parliamentary business. However, his appeals fell on deaf ears as opposition members continued sloganeering and creating ruckus, refusing to let the House function.

Despite sustained efforts by the Chair to restore order, the persistent disruption left no option but to adjourn the proceedings once again.

The Deputy Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 p.m.

The repeated interruptions on the third consecutive day have raised concerns over the declining productivity of the Upper House.

Question Hour, considered vital for holding the government accountable, has been severely impacted by the ongoing standoff. This marks yet another instance where legislative priorities have taken a backseat to political protests, drawing criticism from various quarters about the functioning of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, similar disturbances had already forced an adjournment till noon, compounding the loss of valuable sitting time.

With key issues awaiting discussion, the continued adjournments are likely to delay important legislative work and scrutiny of government functioning. As the session progresses, all eyes remain on whether the House can overcome the current impasse and return to constructive debate.

--IANS

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