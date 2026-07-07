Raju Jeyamohan: 'Almost Nallavan' will showcase the idea that every individual has both good and flawed sides!

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Director Raju Jeyamohan, who is also playing the lead in his upcoming film 'Almost Nallavan', has now disclosed that the film's central theme will showcase the idea that every individual possesses both good and flawed sides.

The film, which went on the floors recently, is being presented by well known production house Passion Studios in association with Aspire Ubuntu Films.

'Almost Nallavan', is not only being directed by actor and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan. It has also been written by him.

The word 'Almost' in the title has a lot of critical significance, point out sources, who say that the film promises to deliver a refreshing blend of dark humour, rooted emotions and authentic rural flavour.

Apart from directing the film, Raju Jeyamohan will be seen playing the lead role with Sathyaraj appearing in a pivotal character.

For the unaware, the film’s launch happened on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony which was attended by the film’s cast and crew along with eminent celebrities from the cine industry including directors Bramma and Adhik Ravichandran, Think Music Santhosh, Producer Karthik, actor and director RJ Balaji, Producer Lalith Kumar, Abhishek Geetham, Rangaraj Pandey, Vidhu and Director Rohin Venkatesan.

Talking about the upcoming film, producer Sudhan Sundaram said, "One of the greatest blessings for any producer is the opportunity to collaborate with passionate filmmakers who constantly strive to tell fresh and original stories. It gives me immense happiness to join hands with H. Vinoth and Raju Jeyamohan for 'Almost Nallavan'. The film is packed with delightful humour, deeply rooted in our native culture and sensibilities."

He went on to add, "When Raju narrated the script, I could immediately visualize the laughter and enjoyment it would bring to audiences in theatres. Its humour feels organic, the storytelling is refreshing, and the entertainment is abundant throughout. We are making this film with the intention of delivering a unique theatrical entertainer that will appeal to audiences across all age groups. We are excited to create something truly memorable together."

Producer H. Vinoth – Aspire Ubuntu Films said, "Tamil cinema audiences have always embraced films with strong and meaningful content. This year, in particular, has once again proved that viewers wholeheartedly support stories that bring freshness and originality to the screen. I am confident that Almost Nallavan will be a distinctive entertainer that audiences will thoroughly enjoy."

Actor-Director Raju Jeyamohan said, "The title Almost Nallavan perfectly reflects the central idea of the film that every individual possesses both good and flawed sides. In today's digital world, people often live with two identities: their real self and the persona they create online, sometimes believing that digital identity represents who they truly are. Our story revolves around one such individual and the unexpected journey that follows."

He went on to add, "I am glad to be associated with Sathyaraj sir, Dushara Vijayan . The others in the star-cast include Imman Annachi, Bigg Boss fame Thamarai Selvi, theatre artist Yazhini and Pritham Chakravarthy."

Going on to give details about the film, Raju Jeyamohan said, "This is a distinctive dark comedy that I believe will entertain audiences from every walk of life. Initially, I shared the idea with Sudhan sir and Vinoth sir, who have vast knowledge about cinema. They encouraged me to develop this as full screenplay and now we have started the film. This looks like a dream come true for me. My heartfelt thanks to H. Vinoth sir and Aspire Ubuntu Films, as well as Sudhan Sundaram sir and Passion Studios, for believing in this project and helping bring it to life. The film's music is composed by the sensational Foxn, who is currently delivering one chartbuster after another, and his work adds a unique energy to the film."

The film boasts a talented technical team, bringing together several accomplished technicians. Cinematography is to be handled by T.S. Prasanna, who previously worked as an associate to cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan on acclaimed films such as 'Jailer', 'Jailer 2' and 'Doctor'.

Bala Jayapradha makes her debut as an art director with 'Almost Nallavan', while action sequences are to be choreographed by Om.

Editing is to be overseen by Govind, best known for his work in '96' and 'Meiyazhagan'. Costume design is being handled by Jefferson and Raji Thenappan, with Knack Studios spearheading the film's VFX.

--IANS

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