Rajpal Yadav thanks Salman Khan for lauding his 30 year-old career, calls him as his 'elder brother'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has thanked Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for supporting him and lauding his 30 year-old career.

The actor calling Salman as an elder brother, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express gratitude.

He wrote, “Bhai, mere 30 saal ke safar ko sarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman!”

The tweet comes after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in Tuesday afternoon came out in support of Rajpal Yadav after the latter was allegedly humiliated during a recent award show.

On Tuesday, the superstar had taken took to his X, formerly Twitter account, to laud Yadav's craft and the value that he adds to every film of his.

He wrote, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega.”

He added, “Hakikat yeh hai. Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (You have been working for 30 years and we have all repeated you again and again because you know your work and bring value.”

“You will get a lot of work, and it will be at this dollar rate and will keep coming. The truth is this. And remember that sometimes something comes out in the flow, if you have to give, keep it in your mind and work with your heart, whether the dollar is up or down, it doesn’t make a difference, the remuneration for your work will be given in India)”.

For the uninitiated, during a recent awards ceremony, the host hosting the show, apparently made a snide remark on Rajpal Yadav pointing to his case of financial irregularities.

He said, “Dollar ka rate kitna bhi upar neeche ho jaaye apko paise utne hi vapas lautaane hain (No matter how much the dollar rate fluctuates, you have to return the same amount of money)”.

After the incident, netizens had slammed the host for being insensitive towards the senior actor.

For the uninitiated, Rajpal Yadav, a few months ago, was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court.

–IANS

rd/