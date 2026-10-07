October 07, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Rajpal Yadav reveals title of next film to CJI Surya Kant in a light-hearted exchange inside Apex Court

Rajpal Yadav reveals title of next film to CJI Surya Kant in a light-hearted exchange inside Apex Court

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav had a brief light-hearted exchange with CJI Surya Kant as he appeared in the Apex Court with regards to the alleged case of fraud of INR 5 crore.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared in court to present his side. He said, “The matter around INR 5 crores was getting solved back in 2012 itself but these INR 5 crores have affected my INR 22 crores, and also my brand image of more than INR 250 crores”.

CJI then told him, “Make a good movie and entertain people”.

Responding to the same, the actor said, “I’ve been entertaining people for the last 16 years and I wish to do so. From 2010 to 20 26 have already thought of a film. I am making a film on this case. The title is '16 Saawan'”.

Rajpal Yadav has been involved in a prolonged legal dispute stemming from a INR 5-crore loan taken in 2010 for his directorial ‘Ata Pata Laapata’. The loan was obtained from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, and after the film’s poor performance, repayment became the subject of a long-running dispute. Seven cheques issued in connection with the repayment were dishonoured, leading to cheque-bounce proceedings.

The actor and his wife were convicted, with the Delhi High Court upholding his conviction and a three-month sentence in July 2026. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court. In September, the Supreme Court directed him to deposit money toward the outstanding liability as a condition for relief. In the latest proceedings on Wednesday, the actor appeared personally before the court and brought a INR 1.15-crore demand draft, while proposing to raise the remaining amount through the sale of ancestral property. The case remains focused on repayment and the challenge to his conviction.

--IANS

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Rajpal Yadav reveals title of next film to CJI Surya Kant in a light-hearted exchange inside Apex Court

Rajpal Yadav reveals title of next film to CJI Surya Kant in a light-hearted exchange inside Apex Court