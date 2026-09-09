'Sukh Dukh Mein Saathi': Rajnath Singh reaffirms commitment & hands over radar equipment to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday handed over spares and equipment to Sri Lanka during a deck reception organised onboard INS Udaygiri at the Colombo port here.

"Attended the deck reception organised onboard INS Udaygiri at Colombo port during my visit to Sri Lanka. Was also joined by the Deputy Minister of Defence and other senior government officials of Sri Lanka. During the event, handed over Spares for Indra MK 2 –Radar for the Sri Lankan Air Force, Spares for the SLN Ship Sayura and Inflatable targets to the Sri Lankan officials. This equipment will help in further boosting the capability and capacity of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces," the Defence Minister said on social media platform X.

He added that the INS Udayagiri was among the first responders during the devastating Cyclone Ditwah along with INS Vikram, and brought relief assistance to our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka.

"As Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and a civilisational twin, Bharat will continue to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in rain or shine. We remain each other's 'Sukh Dukh Mein Saathi'," Rajnath Singh highlighted.

"India and Sri Lanka are not only longstanding friends and neighbours connected through our shared cultural, historical and civilisational heritage, but also crucial partners in ensuring safety and security of the Indian Ocean region," the Defence Minister noted while speaking at the Deck reception.

Highlighting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Rajnath Singh said that a neighbour is always the one who comes to your help not only as a duty, but also a strong reaffirmation of deep friendship and affection.

"It is not a formality but a commitment, a promise, to keep that we are always there through thick and thin, and we call it in Hindi, 'Sukh Dukh Ke Sathi'," he added.

"Our mutual trust and respect is also visible in the long-standing defence and maritime cooperation between our two countries. Both bilaterally as well as under the multilateral rubric, our forces work together and benefit from each other's experiences and joint exercises," he said.

--IANS

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