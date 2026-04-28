Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation with counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan

Bishkek, April 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday.

Describing his meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich as "extremely productive", Singh stated that the bilateral cooperation between the two nations spreads across various sectors and defence cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral ties.

"Had an extremely productive meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Bishkek. India and the Kyrgyz Republic are Strategic Partners that enjoy shared values of Democracy, Development, Culture and Rich Heritage. India attaches high priority to developing its partnership with Kyrgyz Republic. The bilateral cooperation between the two countries spreads across diverse sectors and Defence Cooperation forms an important pillar of our relations," Singh posted on X.

In another meeting, Rajnath Singh and Kazakhstan's Defence Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation between two nations.

"Had an excellent meeting with Kazakhstan's Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov. We discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation," Singh posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov and discussed key aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a productive interaction with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek, discussing key aspects of bilateral defence cooperation," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

During his meeting with Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun, Singh held discussions focused on regional security and strengthening defence engagement.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek. Discussions focused on regional security and strengthening defence engagement," the ministry stated.

Singh also discussed strengthening defence cooperation with Belarus counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin in Bishkek.

"Delighted to meet the Minister of Defence of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin during the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek. Our talks focussed on strengthening defence cooperation between both the countries," he posted on X.

Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting, stressing the urgent need for a collective and uncompromising approach to tackle the evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism by dismantling safe havens and rejecting any political justification for such acts.

"Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment," Singh told the SCO gathering.

He underscored that the global community must remain mindful of the threat posed by state-sponsored cross-border terrorism that undermines the sovereignty of nations, asserting that there is no room for selective approaches or double standards in dealing with such challenges.

Singh emphasised that the SCO must take decisive steps against those who support, shelter or facilitate terrorist activities. "By tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism without exception, we transform regional security from a challenge into a cornerstone for peace and prosperity," he said.

--IANS

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