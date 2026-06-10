June 10, 2026 2:07 PM हिंदी

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has choreographed the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi, has spoken up about representing India on the global map.

The music video of the song is set to be played at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. The music video of the song is directed by Moroccan filmmaker Abderafia across Morocco’s vibrant cities, including Casablanca and the iconic Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rajit Dev has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about the song. Rajit Dev said, “For two decades I’ve been dancing, watching International artistes perform and dreaming big. To now having choreographed the FIFA 2026 Official Anthem starring Nora Fatehi and French artist Vegedream and music producer Sanjoy, a song the entire world will see, choreographed by an Indian, that gives me immense pride. It’s a full-circle moment. The boy from Mumbai, India who started dancing, wanting to choreograph and direct is now representing India on one of the biggest global stages, with Team RDX, my dancers, right there in the video with me. FIFA has opened doors for me in the West and beyond, and my goal stays the same, take Indian dance, infuse it with my signature style, and show the world our rhythm belongs everywhere”.

He added, “Right now I’m directing and choreographing multiple music videos and also working as associate choreographer to Vaibhavi Merchant on one of India’s biggest films, lots of music, lots of movement, and many more stories I want to tell through dance”.

Rajit’s body of work includes hit songs such as ‘Aye Haye’, ‘Payal’, ‘Morni’ by Badshah, ‘Zaalim’ by Nora Fatehi & Badshah, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ by Harrdy Sandhu, and the FIFA anthem ‘Light The Sky’.

He has also directed and choreographed some of the biggest global stage spectacles, including the FIFA Fan Festival Qatar 2022, ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony 2026, Untold Festival Dubai 2025, Shillong Music Festival.

--IANS

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