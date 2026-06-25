Rajinikanth's look, hairstyle in 'Dharman' revealed

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) After having dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in his upcoming film 'Dharman', the makers of the film, being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, have now released Rajinikanth's look and hairstyle in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."

Earlier on Thursday, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing this film, shared the glimpse video and wrote, "THE OG SWAG. #Dharman. The Making of the First Look."

The video featured a shot of the accessories that were kept for Rajini to choose from. It also showed director Aswath showing the exact pose in which he wanted the Superstar to stand. The video also showed Kamal Haasan accompanying Rajinikanth and the two legends of Tamil cinema exchanging pleasantries.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Dharman'. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had taken to his X timeline to announce the title of the film.

Sharing the title poster of the film, he wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The poster lent credence to rumours that Rajinikanth would be seen playing a doctor in the film. The title announcement came on a day the film was launched with a grand pooja ceremony.

'Dharman' has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan first announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing it.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by National Award winning duo Anbariv. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

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