Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year!

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 #Jailer2FromOct15."

The makers also released a release date announcement teaser in which actor Vinayakan is seen issuing a threat with a laugh. "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell."

The teaser then shows Rajini's arrival in style, even as viewers get to catch a glimpse of the other characters in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had on April 4 this year said that the film was in its finishing stages. Answering questions posed by mediapersons at the airport, Rajinikanth had said that 'Jailer 2' was in its finishing stage. "The film (Jailer 2) is in its finishing stage. The production house will announce its date of release," he said.

For the unaware, director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' has shaped up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' last year.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for 'Jailer 2'.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, has scored the music for the second part as well.

--IANS

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