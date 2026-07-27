Rajeev Khandelwal says 'women are the finest managers, don't need any labels’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal believes women are the finest managers and balance every work, responsibility and emotion seamlessly.

As the reality show, 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar', hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, geared up for its maiden season finale, Rajeev reflected on the profound impact the show has had on him especially with knowing women more better.

He said, "One thing I realised throughout this journey is that the women I met on this show are among the finest managers we will ever meet. They aren't just balancing households; they're managing relationships, emotions, finances, responsibilities, ambitions, and dreams, often all at once. Some are homemakers, some are working professionals, many are both, and each seamlessly transitions between multiple roles without asking for recognition. I genuinely believe it's time we move beyond labels and start recognising women for what they truly are: individuals who build homes, strengthen families, contribute to society, and shape generations."

According to Rajeev, he took up the project of hosting as a way of expressing gratitude to audiences who have supported him for over two decades.

He added that every conversation offered him a new perspective and that he ended up learning far more from the contestants than he could ever give back.

The actor also said the biggest lesson he is taking away from the show is that appreciation should not be reserved for special occasions. He hopes 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar' has encouraged families to express gratitude through simple words like "thank you", "I understand" and "I am here for you", and to acknowledge those who quietly make everyday life possible.

–IANS

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