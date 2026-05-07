Rajeev Khandelwal regrets not realising mother's cancer symptoms on time: I blame myself

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of the reality show Tum Ho Naa, actor and host Rajeev Khandelwal expresses deep guilty and regret over not being able to figure out the early symptoms of his mother's cancer symptoms.

The actor opened up about a deeply personal and emotional topic, ovarian cancer, while urging viewers to be more aware and proactive about their health.

During a heartfelt moment on the show, he shares, “Main kaafi hadh tak khud ko gunehagaar samajhta hoon, kyunki mummy ko jo symptoms hue thein, tab mein samajh nahi paaya." (I blame myself to a great extent because when my mother started showing those symptoms, I couldn’t understand what was happening at that time.I blame myself to a great extent because when my mother started showing those symptoms, I couldn’t understand what was happening at that time)

He added, “Ye show Bharat ke saare mahilaon ko samarpit hai, isliye main aap sab se darkhast karna chahunga agar aap mein kisi ko bhi kabhi back-ache (back-pain) ke samasya ho, aapka agar appetite kam ho jaye, aapke pet mein kuch bloating ho, gas ho aur woh lambe arse tak chale, toh please jaa ke apna test kariye." (This show is dedicated to all the women of India, and I would like to request all of you that if you ever experience back pain, a loss of appetite, bloating in your stomach, gas, or if these symptoms continue for a long time, then please go and get yourself tested)

He added, “Ovarian cancer ko control kar sakte hain. Main apni mummy ka nahi kara saka, lekin aapke ird-gird jo mahilaayein hain unke liye zaroor soch sakte hain, samajh sakte hain.” (Ovarian cancer can be controlled. I couldn’t do it for my mother, but you can definitely think about and take care of the women around you)

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Khandelwal's mother passed away in 2018 following a year and a half fight with cancer.

The actor had taking to his social media account to inform his fans about the unfortunate demise of his mother back in 2018.

He wrote, “My mom passed away day before yesterday after a year n a half long fight with cancer. We fought together, we hoped together but we couldn’t come out of it together. I and my family are fine and have come to terms wth it. She now lives within me.”

---IANS

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