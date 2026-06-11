Rajat Bedi says ‘times have changed’ as he recalls early days with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi has reflected on how much the film industry has changed over the years while recalling his early days in cinema.

The actor shared nostalgic memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan when he was just starting out in the industry. Speaking about his journey, Bedi said that “times have changed,” highlighting the difference between filmmaking in the past and the present-day entertainment landscape.

Bedi told IANS, “Yes, definitely, times have changed,” he said. “I was fortunate to work on Arriflex cameras when we used to shoot on reels. Before acting, I started working as an assistant director with Ramesh Sippy. Around that time, I also got the chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan for almost two and a half years during Zamaana Deewana. I was barely 18 or 19 then.”

He added, “At that time, there was no social media and not much exposure compared to now. But there was something very special about those years. Relationships felt more personal. Whether it was journalists, producers, or technicians, people interacted more directly. There was a human connection in the way work happened.”

The ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ actor also mentioned that today, the industry has expanded in ways we couldn't have imagined back then. “Digital cameras have replaced reels, OTT platforms have created new spaces, and there is work happening everywhere. Earlier, opportunities were limited. Now there are far more doors open for actors, writers, directors, and technicians,” he explained.

Rajat Bedi further stated that he feels grateful that his career has given him the opportunity to experience both phases of the industry. “The era I started in was completely different from the one we are living in today. But I consider myself fortunate because I've had the opportunity to be part of both.”

Rajat Bedi, son of director-producer Narendra Bedi, entered the film industry at the age of 18 as an assistant to director Ramesh Sippy. While working on “Zamaana Deewana” (1995), Shah Rukh Khan affectionately gave him the nickname “Tiger.”

In 2025, he made a comeback in Hindi cinema with a role as Jaraj Saxena in the Netflix series “The Ba**ds of Bollywood," which was directed by SRK’s son Aryan Khan.

--IANS

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