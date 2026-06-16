Rajat Bedi posts rare moments from ‘Gadar’ 25-year celebration with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi recently shared inside glimpses from the grand celebration of “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” completing 25 years.

The event brought together Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and other members of the cast and industry. The ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actor shared glimpses of the reunion on social media. Rajat was spotted at the event held to celebrate 25 years of “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” He posted several pictures from the celebration. One candid shot featured Bedi posing alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

At the event, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were joined by the film’s director Anil Sharma, who reflected on the enduring legacy of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha."

For the 25th anniversary celebration, Ameesha Patel turned heads in a golden lehenga, while Sunny Deol kept it casual in a shirt and jeans. The lead stars posed for pictures together, with members of the film’s team also joining them for group photographs. As part of the celebrations, Sunny Deol cut a specially designed chocolate cake to mark the milestone, alongside Ameesha and the entire Gadar team.

Following the massive success of the Gadar franchise, director Anil Sharma was also asked about the possibility of a third installment. The filmmaker hinted at Gadar 3 and confirmed that the upcoming chapter will continue the story. He said, “The first part was a bomb, the second part was an atom bomb, the third part will be a nuclear bomb. The day I get that nuclear bomb ready, I’ll ask them to detonate it.” He further shared that he is aiming to begin filming in 2027, while currently focusing on completing the script.

Sunny Deol got nostalgic as his iconic blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" completed 25 years since its release. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, “25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts...25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi...Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there.”

--IANS

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