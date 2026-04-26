Rajat Bedi on the role of AI in the movies: It will make visuals more powerful

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi talked about the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in the movies during an exclusive chat with IANS.

The 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actor shared that AI has the ability to make visuals more beautiful and impactful.

He was asked, "Earlier, Punjab used to be shown beautifully in several movies. Do you think AI filmmaking will be able to do justice to the beauty?"

In response, Rajat told IANS, "According to me, AI ends up making everything more beautiful. Our Punjab is most definitely beautiful. When one shoots in the Sarso ke khet, it looks like pure heaven on the screen. However, with the arrival of AI, a lot of things will be visually more powerful, more beautiful, and even unimaginable."

Work-wise, Rajat garnered a lot of love for his work in Aryan Khan's "Ba***ds of Bollywood".

Recently, he reacted to producer Viveck Vaswani’s criticism of the Netflix show. He raised objections to the scene where a director is shown kicking a woman.

Viveck said that he had “never seen anything like this in Bollywood.” Terming it as an exaggerated representation, the filmmaker urged for balance in storytelling.

Distancing himself from the controversy, Rajat maintained that the show is purely fictional.

He told IANS, “There is a controversy, please don't put me in it. What Vivek Ji has said is his opinion. The scene is a fiction; it is a dream that Aryan has presented. There is no reality in it."

Rajat added that the scene was shown as a dream sequence.

“It is not real. Aryan has shot it as a dream scene and fictional and not real," he went on to add.

Rajat said that in the end, the response of the audience is what matters the most.

“Audiences have given their verdict, and they have loved it. Now Vivek ji can say whatever he wants,” he concluded.

--IANS

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