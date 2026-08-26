Rajat Bedi on Kuku Kohli: ‘His unique way of telling stories will live on forever through his cinema’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi recalled his experience of working with filmmaker Kuku Kohli on two films and paid tribute to his passion for cinema and distinctive storytelling style.

Taking to social media, the ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actor said his association with Kuku gave him memories that would remain special to him. Rajat also praised the filmmaker’s passion and craft, saying his unique approach to storytelling would continue to live on through his films.

Sharing their photo on Instagram, Bedi wrote, “I had the privilege of working with Kuku ji on two films, and those memories will always remain very special to me. His passion, his craft and his unique way of telling stories will live on forever through his cinema.”

The actor also thanked the late filmmaker for the memories, lessons and journey they shared. “Thank you, Kuku Ji, for the lovely memories, the lessons and the beautiful journey. You will be deeply missed. May your soul rest in eternal peace - Satnam Waheguru,” he added.

Kuku Kohli directed Rajat Bedi in two Hindi films — the romantic action thriller “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa” and the drama “Woh Tera Naam Tha.”

In “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa,” Bedi played Vijay Verma, Pooja’s brother, and shared the screen with Karan Nath and Aditya Pancholi. The filmmaker’s second collaboration with Bedi, “Woh Tera Naam Tha,” was released in 2004 and also featured Arjan Bajwa and Kanchi Kaul.

Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77 on August 25. His demise has prompted tributes from several members of the film fraternity, who have remembered his contribution to Hindi cinema and his body of work.

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) President Abhay Sinha confirmed Kuku Kohli’s demise and expressed grief over the filmmaker’s death.

In a statement, Abhay said, “Sad and shocking. Director Kuku Kohli passed away today at Kokilaben Hospital. May Waheguruji bless the departed soul.”

--IANS

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