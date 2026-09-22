Rajasthan urban body polls: Elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-chairpersons today

Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) After the completion of elections for Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Presidents, attention has now shifted to the second-tier leadership posts in Rajasthan's Urban Local Bodies. Elections for Deputy Mayors, Deputy Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons are being held on Tuesday across 309 urban bodies, including 10 Municipal Corporations. Of the state's 309 urban bodies, 10 are Municipal Corporations, 51 are Municipal Councils and 248 are Municipalities.

Deputy Mayors will be elected in the Municipal Corporations, Deputy Chairpersons in the Municipal Councils, and Vice-Chairpersons in the Municipalities.

Elected councilors of the respective urban bodies will participate in the elections. Where necessary, voting will be followed by counting and declaration of results. Elections for the post of Deputy Mayor are being held today in Rajasthan's 10 Municipal Corporations.

At the same time, elections are taking place for Deputy Chairpersons in 51 Municipal Councils and Vice-Chairpersons in 248 Municipalities. The local councilor arithmetic is expected to play an important role, particularly in bodies where no party has a clear majority. Independent councilors could also be significant in closely contested elections.

Following the completion of polling, votes will be counted and the results declared according to the election schedule. With the results for Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Presidents already being declared, political activity has now shifted toward the elections for the corresponding deputy posts.

The elections will complete the leadership structure of the state's Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipalities. In bodies where the councilor numbers are closely divided, parties and local leaders have been focussing on securing the required support. The election for Deputy Mayor of the Alwar Municipal Corporation is scheduled for today. The BJP and Congress finalised their respective strategies late on Monday night.

Following the mayoral election, councilors from both parties had stayed at their respective camps. They are expected to arrive at the Municipal Corporation today to participate in the Deputy Mayor election.

The BJP won the Mayor's post but is also working to secure the Deputy Mayor position. Political activity has increased at the Municipal Corporation ahead of the election. The Deputy Mayor election process in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation begins on Tuesday.

BJP leaders continued discussions over the party's candidate late on Monday night. Dinesh Bhatt's name has reportedly been under consideration, although an official announcement had not been made as of the latest update. The nomination process is scheduled to begin at 10 AM, followed by the remaining stages of the election process.

Political activity has intensified at the Municipal Corporation ahead of the vote. Elections for Deputy Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts are being held today in five Urban Local Bodies in Karauli district.

The Deputy Chairperson election will be held in the Karauli Municipal Council, while Vice-Chairperson elections are scheduled in the municipalities of Todabhim, Sapotra, Mandrayal and Suroth.

The nomination process will be completed first, with voting taking place if required. Elected councilors will cast their votes to choose the Deputy Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson. After the completion of the Chairperson and Municipal President elections, political activity has now shifted to the elections for these deputy posts.

--IANS

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