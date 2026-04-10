April 10, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Pakistan’s Sindh may ‘reunite’ with India: Rajasthan Assembly ​

Pakistan’s Sindh may ‘reunite’ with India: Rajasthan Assembly ​(Photo: @VasudevDevnani/X)

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday expressed confidence that, one day, Sindh could separate from Pakistan and become an integral part of India. ​

He stated that the Sindhi community has never viewed itself as refugees, but rather as self‑reliant achievers (Purusharthi), and has never wavered in its allegiance to India and the Sanatan tradition.​

Assembly Speaker Devnani was addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest on Friday at the Vice President’s Enclave in New Delhi, during a ceremony where Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan released editions of the Constitution of India in the Sindhi language (Devanagari and Persian scripts) on the occasion of Sindhi Language Day.​

Speaking at the ceremony, Assembly Speaker Devnani noted that although Sindh is currently a part of Pakistan, it was an integral part of India before independence. ​

He recalled that even after enduring the anguish of the Partition on 14 August 1947 and driven by their commitment to the Sanatan tradition, millions of people from the Sindhi community left behind their homes and assets worth crores to migrate from Pakistan. Yet, even 79 years after independence, they have not abandoned their faith and allegiance to their country, India.​

He asserted that the day is not far when Sindh could separate from Pakistan and once again become an integral part of India.

Speaking at the programme as Chief Guest, Devnani highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Sindhi community and its enduring connection with India. ​

He stated that although Sindh is currently part of Pakistan, it was historically an integral part of India and remains deeply rooted in its civilisational heritage.​

Referring to the contribution and resilience of the Sindhi community, he said that despite the hardships of Partition in 1947, the community rebuilt itself through hard work and enterprise.​

“The Sindhi community has never considered itself refugees, but Purusharthi, self‑reliant and industrious citizens who have consistently contributed to nation‑building,” he said.​

Vasudev Devnani also expressed confidence that historical and cultural ties would continue to strengthen, adding that the community’s legacy remains integral to India’s identity.​

The event was attended by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, along with a large gathering of members of the Sindhi community from across the country.​

The programme was organised by the Legislative Department (Official Languages Wing, Regional Unit) of the Ministry of Law and Justice. ​

Highlighting the significance of the publication, Vasudev Devnani noted that the Sindhi language, included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 1967, has reached a new milestone with the availability of the Constitution in both Devanagari and Persian scripts. ​

He described the development as a “historic and proud moment” for the community.​

He also emphasised the rich legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation and its connection to India’s cultural roots, noting that the Sindhi diaspora continues to make significant contributions globally through enterprise, innovation, and resilience.​

More than 200 delegates from states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi attended the event, along with prominent members of the Sindhi community and various dignitaries.​

--IANS

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