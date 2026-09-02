Raja Krishna Menon calls his collaboration with Trisha Krishnan for new film, a privilege

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Raja Krishna Menon, who has joined forces with actress Trisha Krishnan for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, has called the collaboration a privilege.

The film is a psychological horror drama, and also stars industry veterans like Radhika Sarathkumar, and the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali.

Talking about the film, the director said, "Someone once quite aptly called me 'genre agnostic,' and this film is another exploration in that journey. This is a story that is a first for me in many ways, my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centred entirely around women. Adding to that is the privilege of working with Trisha Krishnan, Radhika ma’am, Aparna Balamurali, the wonderful cast and a marvellous crew”.

He further mentioned, “It makes this journey all the more exciting. Panorama Studios and Kumar Mangat ji have been incredibly supportive of my creative process, while Vikas and Sunder from Locomotive Global share the same commitment to telling the story the way it should be told, without a compromise. I couldn’t have asked for a better set of people to take this new journey with”.

Raja Krishna Menon is known for steering high-stakes dramas like ‘Airlift’, ‘Chef’, and ‘Pippa’. The upcoming film marks his debut in Tamil cinema. He has officially begun principal photography in London on the film.

Rather than leaning on predictable jump scares, the director aims to craft a dark, atmospheric narrative where character-driven emotion fuels the terror. Menon’s foray into Tamil cinema promises to be one of his most daring and personal creative journeys yet.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios in association with Sundar Aaron, Vikas Sharma, and Amit Dalmia of Locomotive Global.

--IANS

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