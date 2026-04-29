April 29, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor and businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has spoken up on 4 years of the legal procedure with regards to a pornography.

On Wednesday, Raj took to his X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that he has been subjected to a prolonged legal process, and is looking for relief if the court finds him innocent.

He wrote, “Four long years in the lower court in the ongoing pornography case. Today, my advocate Prashant Patil concluded our arguments. I stand by the truth if I’m guilty, punish me. If not, grant me a discharge, my freedom, and the respect taken away by relentless media trials. Justice delayed is justice denied. #Justice”.

He emphasised that while he has always respected the judicial system and fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage, the time taken to reach this point has been deeply frustrating.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, 2021, in connection over an alleged pornography production and distribution case. Police alleged him to be a “key conspirator” in creating and circulating adult content through subscription-based mobile applications. Investigators claimed that videos were produced in India and uploaded through foreign-linked platforms to bypass local regulations. The case involved charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Police alleged that multiple accused were involved in filming, managing content, and monetizing the material.

He has always denied wrongdoing and maintained that the content was erotic rather than pornographic. He was remanded to judicial custody and later granted bail in September 2021 after spending around two months in custody. Court proceedings and related investigations continued, and the actor is finally seeking relief from the long-drawn legal process.

--IANS

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