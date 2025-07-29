Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra’s first look poster of ‘Mehar’ promises drama and emotion

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, on Tuesday, unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming debut Punjabi film, “Mehar.”

Taking to Instagram, he shared a poster featuring him as Karamjeet Singh alongside Geeta Basra and child artist Master Agamveer Singh. In the poster, Raj, clad in a blue pantsuit, is seen sitting on an old-style bed, holding a trophy, with Geeta and Agamveer standing beside him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Mehar: First Look of the poster Stepping into a world of emotions, relationships, and legacy…Presenting my debut Punjabi film #Mehar, alongside the ever-graceful @geetabasra in a role that truly moved me. This story made me live, breathe, and feel every shade of Karamjeet Singh a character who’s changed me forever. Directed with passion by @therakeshmehta.de.”

“Music that touches the soul by @dreamsmusicofficial Heartfelt thanks to my producers @divzbhatnagar & @raghukhanna85 Releasing 5th September worldwide. Hope you’ll welcome us into your hearts… the way Punjab welcomed me into its soul.”

Earlier, on July 27, Raj Kundra shared a post wherein he talked about playing the role of a Sikh, Karamjeet Singh, in the movie. He shared that stepping into the shoes of Karamjeet in “Mehar” was one of the most transformative experiences of his life. In a heartfelt post, Shilpa Shetty’s husband reflected on how the character reminded him of values often lost in the hustle of everyday life—Seva, Sabhar, and Sikhi.

Sharing his first look, Kundra had written, “From Raj to Karamjeet Singh a journey I’ll never forget. Stepping into the shoes of Karamjeet Singh in #Mehar has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. He’s not just a character; he’s a man of deep emotions, unwavering love for his family, and quiet strength in the face of adversity. He reminded me of the values we sometimes forget in the rush of life Seva, Sabhar, and Sikhi. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the powerhouse team that made this possible.”

The post further read, “This film gave me more than a role it gave me a renewed respect and pride in the Sikh way of life. The values, the simplicity, the strength… they’ve left a mark on my soul. #Mehar is not just a film. It’s a blessing. Waheguru Mehar Kare With Love & Gratitude Raj Kundra.”

The upcoming Punjabi film “Mehar,” helmed by director Rakesh Mehta, also features Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

