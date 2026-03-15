Rain, thunder and gusty winds bring relief from heat across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to rain, thunder and strong winds on Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief after several days of unusually high temperatures.

The sudden shift in weather conditions made the morning cooler and more comfortable for people across the National Capital Region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning residents of the likelihood of moderate rainfall, lightning, and strong, gusty winds during the day.

Neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram, however, have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of light rainfall along with cloudy skies.

The early morning rain on Sunday came as a welcome break from the heat that had gripped the capital during the first half of March.

Dark clouds gathered over the city, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, which helped bring down temperatures and made the weather noticeably pleasant.

According to the IMD, weather changes are associated with atmospheric activity over the western Himalayan region.

The weather agency had earlier forecast thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in parts of the western Himalayas and adjoining plains for Sunday and Monday.

Such weather patterns are typically linked to a Western Disturbance, a meteorological system that frequently brings rain, storms and fluctuations in temperature across northern India.

The IMD has placed Delhi under an orange alert, signalling that residents should remain cautious as moderate rainfall, lightning and strong winds are likely throughout the day.

Weather officials have also warned that surface winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph could occur, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph during the rain spell.

Nearby NCR cities, including Noida and Gurugram, have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of light rain and overcast conditions, though with a comparatively lower level of risk.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert, particularly during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.

According to IMD forecasts, Delhi's maximum temperature could drop by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius due to the cloudy conditions and ongoing rainfall.

--IANS

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