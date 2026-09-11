Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, red alert issued ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Several parts of the national capital received rain on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more spells of showers, thunderstorms, and lightning in Delhi over the coming hours and also issuing a red alert for the city.

The IMD had predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in northern Delhi, with moderate to heavy showers expected in several other parts of the capital.

The latest spell of rain comes just a day before the BRICS Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi. The Met Department has forecast further rainfall during the two-day summit, which will be held on September 12 and 13.

For Saturday, September 12, the IMD has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain at several places from early morning to the forenoon, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Another spell of light to moderate rain is likely from evening through the night.

The rainfall is also expected to bring some relief from the prevailing heat. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 33 degrees Celsius from Saturday.

According to meteorologists, the prevailing weather conditions are linked to the movement of the monsoon axis over the region. The axis is expected to shift southward, while easterly winds are likely to become dominant from Friday.

These conditions may result in intermittent spells of moderate rain across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan over the weekend. However, the rainfall is expected to remain largely localised, with only around 30-40 per cent coverage, indicating that several areas across the plains may remain dry.

The weather conditions are particularly significant as Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13. The summit will bring several world leaders and delegations to the capital, with events scheduled at Bharat Mandapam. Saturday’s programme includes a closed-door leaders’ session, the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, a family photograph, a tree-planting ceremony and a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main open session will be held on Sunday, followed by the release of the New Delhi Declaration.

--IANS

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