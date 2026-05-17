Rahul Gandhi reiterates demand to sack Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, accusing the BJP-led Centre of not taking accountability for such "repeated" instances.

Taking to X, LoP Gandhi referred to the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and claimed that despite the CBI's investigation and formation of a committee, the exam was not cancelled at that time.

"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed", he wrote.

Significantly, the Supreme Court had refused to cancel the 2024 NEET-UG exam due to insufficient evidence of “systemic” leak.

Gandhi drew similarities between the NEET-UG 2026 cancellation and subsequent re-examination, with the 2024 instance.

"NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed," he said.

Moreover, Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the issue and asked why the Education Minister is not tendering his resignation despite repeated paper leaks.

"Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?"

"Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this 'exam paper discussion'?" he asked further

A day before, Gandhi released a video statement in which he claimed that the NEET question paper had been circulated two days before the examination.

Targeting the Education Minister, LoP Gandhi had said: "The whole country knows that the paper was distributed two days before the exam. India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says he has nothing to do with it. You have damaged the very core idea of India."

He had alleged that there is a nexus involving the RSS, BJP, and individuals appointed in educational institutions, claiming the system was being used for profiteering at the cost of students’ futures.

The Congress leader had further attacked the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors in universities, claiming ideological affiliation had replaced merit and academic competence.

The re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21.

--IANS

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