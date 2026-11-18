New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring some of the biggest honours in club and international football.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder made the announcement on Wednesday through a video message recorded at Juventud Estadio in Oviedo, where he first began playing organised football at the age of 10.

Mata, who represented clubs across Spain, England, Turkey, Japan and Australia, retires with an impressive collection of silverware, including the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, UEFA Champions League and two UEFA Europa League titles.

“Football will never leave my life. There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development. I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer,” Mata said.

Mata began his footballing journey in the youth system of Real Madrid before moving to Valencia, where he established himself as one of Spain’s promising attacking midfielders. He helped the club win the Copa del Rey in 2008 before making a move to Chelsea in 2011.

His time at Stamford Bridge proved particularly successful, as he played an important role in Chelsea’s historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012, when they defeated Bayern Munich in the final. He also won the FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013 with the London club.

In January 2014, Mata moved to Manchester United, where he spent eight-and-a-half years. He made 285 appearances for the English giants and won four trophies, including the Europa League in 2017, the FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

Following his departure from England, Mata continued his career with Turkish club Galatasaray, helping them secure the league title in the 2022-23 season. He subsequently joined Japan’s Vissel Kobe and was part of the team that won the J.League title in 2023.

At the international level, Mata was a member of Spain’s golden generation that dominated world football between 2008 and 2012. He was part of the squads that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, along with the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The midfielder earned 41 caps for Spain, scoring 10 goals. He also found the net in the Euro 2012 final, converting the fourth goal in Spain’s comprehensive 4-0 victory over Italy.

Mata’s final professional assignment came with Australian club Melbourne Victory, whom he joined in September 2025. He enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, registering five goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances. His contributions earned him the Johnny Warren Medal, awarded to the Australian league’s best player, as well as the competition’s best playmaker honour.

--IANS

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