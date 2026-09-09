LoP Rahul Gandhi demands Punjab Finance Minister’s resignation; independent, impartial probe into Gulzar Singh’s death

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday demanded justice for the family of Gulzar Singh, a 50-year-old man from Punjab who allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide, and called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek the resignation of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and ensure that a fair and impartial investigation is conducted, with Cheema’s name included in the FIR.

The demand comes amid a growing political controversy over Gulzar Singh’s death and allegations that the Punjab government has failed to effectively tackle the state’s drug menace. Opposition leaders have called for a probe into the incident and sought accountability from those allegedly responsible.

Gulzar Singh, a resident of Sangrur district, reportedly consumed pesticide after allegedly facing intense pressure and humiliation following his criticism of the government’s handling of the drug problem. Despite being in severe pain, he managed to speak to people before his death.

LoP Rahul Gandhi took to social media 'X' and said, "A dangerous pattern is emerging in Punjab's AAP government—if you question government failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture. Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: Why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade."

"For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologise, that he consumed poison. Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life. Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi further said that the government's job is to answer to the people, not crush those who ask questions.

"The government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions. May Gulzar Singh ji's family get justice as soon as possible. The Chief Minister should immediately demand the Finance Minister's resignation and ensure an independent and impartial investigation, with his name registered in the FIR," he added.

Meanwhile, in a video statement made before his death, Gulzar Singh allegedly accused the village sarpanch of being responsible for his condition and claimed that he had faced pressure from police after questioning a leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The sarpanch is also responsible for my death. I had questioned Cheema about drugs. My son takes drugs. My house was sold. I don't have anything and finally now I have consumed poison. The problem of drugs has not been solved anywhere in Punjab,” Singh said.

--IANS

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